July 31 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in June rose 19.3 percent from a year earlier to 3.62 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Tuesday. The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first six months of 2012 to 22.32 million, up 15.5 percent from the same period last year. "We are encouraged to see that amidst the global economic uncertainties, our tourism industry reported satisfactory growth during the first half of the year," Tourism Board Chairman James Tien said in a statement. "Looking into the latter half of this year, we remain cautiously optimistic about the industry outlook, even thoush the global economy remain volatile, which will inevitably impact the demand for travel." Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr): ____________________2012____________________ 2011 Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec 19.3 12.7 14.4 16.4 15.3 15.1 17.1 Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in June and the first six months of 2012: June 2012 Jan-June 2012 No. of Yr/Yr No. of Yr/Yr Country/Territory Arrivals % growth Arrivals % growth Mainland China 2,514,688 +30.7 15,582,767 +22.7 South & Southeast Asia 322,301 -7.3 1,800,950 +0.7 Europe, Africa & The Middle East 148,199 +7.4 1,102,598 +4.6 The Americas 142,254 -1.3 898,946 +1.4 North Asia 183,880 +6.5 1,180,753 +7.7 Taiwan 178,865 -3.0 993,538 -5.7 Australia, New Zealand & South Pacific 60,110 +2.2 369,754 -0.3 Macau 70,615 +8.7 393,448 +2.3 TOTAL 3,620,912 +19.3 22,322,754 +15.5 (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)