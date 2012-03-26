March 26 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in February rose 15.3 percent from a year earlier to 3.37 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed on Monday. The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first two months of 2012 to about 7.51 million, up 15.2 percent from the same period last year. Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr): ____2012____ _______________2011_________________ Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug 15.3 15.1 17.1 16.4 16.4 16.8 17.7 Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in February: No. of % Growth Country/Territory Arrivals Year/Year Mainland China 2,296,814 +14.4 South & Southeast Asia 259,111 +24.4 Europe, Africa & The Middle East 181,694 +28.1 The Americas 128,239 +19.1 North Asia 233,089 +22.7 Taiwan 162,578 - 1.9 Australia, New Zealand & South Pacific 50,286 +17.3 Macau 59,391 + 1.6 (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Edmund Klamann)