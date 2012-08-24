California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
Aug 24 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in July rose 13.8 percent from a year earlier to 4.37 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Friday. The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first seven months of 2012 to 26.69 million, up 15.2 percent from the same period last year. Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr): Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan 13.8 19.3 12.7 14.4 16.4 15.3 15.1 Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in July and the first seven months of 2012: July 2012 Jan-July 2012 No. of Yr/Yr No. of Yr/Yr Country/Territory Arrivals % growth Arrivals % growth Mainland China 3,264,385 +21.9 18,847,152 +22.6 South & Southeast Asia 261,583 -11.6 2,062,533 -1.0 Europe, Africa & The Middle East 162,054 -5.1 1,264,652 +3.2 The Americas 143,604 -4.9 1,042,550 +0.5 North Asia 199,823 +5.7 1,380,576 +7.4 Taiwan 203,164 -6.2 1,196,702 -5.8 Australia, New Zealand & South Pacific 57,773 -7.4 427,527 -1.3 Macau 77,400 +1.1 470,848 +2.1 TOTAL 4,369,786 +13.8 26,692,540 +15.2 (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
TOKYO, June 6 Shares in Toshiba Corp rose as much as 4 percent in early Tuesday trading after Asahi newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its prized chip unit.