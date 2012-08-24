Aug 24 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in July rose 13.8 percent from a year earlier to 4.37 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Friday. The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first seven months of 2012 to 26.69 million, up 15.2 percent from the same period last year. Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr): Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan 13.8 19.3 12.7 14.4 16.4 15.3 15.1 Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in July and the first seven months of 2012: July 2012 Jan-July 2012 No. of Yr/Yr No. of Yr/Yr Country/Territory Arrivals % growth Arrivals % growth Mainland China 3,264,385 +21.9 18,847,152 +22.6 South & Southeast Asia 261,583 -11.6 2,062,533 -1.0 Europe, Africa & The Middle East 162,054 -5.1 1,264,652 +3.2 The Americas 143,604 -4.9 1,042,550 +0.5 North Asia 199,823 +5.7 1,380,576 +7.4 Taiwan 203,164 -6.2 1,196,702 -5.8 Australia, New Zealand & South Pacific 57,773 -7.4 427,527 -1.3 Macau 77,400 +1.1 470,848 +2.1 TOTAL 4,369,786 +13.8 26,692,540 +15.2 (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)