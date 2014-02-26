(Adjusts headline)
HONG KONG Feb 26 A Hong Kong man was sentenced
to 2-1/2 years in jail and his brother got six months on
Wednesday over an attempt to extort nearly $13,000 from American
director Michael Bay and his crew during filming of
"Transformers 4".
Mak Chi-hang and his younger brother Mak Chi-shing refused
to close their air conditioner repair shop or turn down loud
music in October when the crew was about to start shooting a
scene for the science fiction movie.
A member of the crew had approached the brothers the day
before and they had agreed to compensation of HK$1,000 ($129),
the district court heard. But on the day of filming, the younger
brother demanded HK$100,000 ($12,900).
When the crew refused, an argument ensued, scuffles broke
out and the younger Mak elbowed a police officer. Bay sustained
minor injuries to his face but did not seek treatment or press
charges.
The court found the younger Mak guilty of attempted
blackmail and assaulting a police officer. The older brother was
found guilty of resisting police officers.
Their lawyer said the two men grew up in harsh family
conditions and the younger brother had slit his wrist at one
point in a suspected suicide attempt. But the prosecutor said
the case had attracted a great deal of media attention and
affected Hong Kong's image.
(Reporting By Venus Wu; Editing by John O'Callaghan and Ron
Popeski)