HONG KONG A Hong Kong television station has been fined HK$300,000 for mistakenly reporting the death of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin.

The Hong Kong Broadcasting Authority BA.L said on Monday that local broadcaster Asia Television Limited ATV.L had failed to ensure the accuracy of reports of the ex-leader's death on July 6. It also took too long to correct the mistake.

"The BA has found the complaints against inaccurate news reporting and late correction of factual errors substantiated. The BA regrets that ATV has adopted an irresponsible approach in its response to BA's inquiry," it said in a statement on its website.

ATV was not immediately available for comment.

Jiang, 85, is in frail health, only making rare public appearances, the last being in Beijing in October. His hospitalisation in July was widely covered by local media ahead of China's 18th Communist Party Congress, expected sometime in the autumn of 2012, that will hand power to a new generation of leaders.

