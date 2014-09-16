Fishermen recover a destroyed fish pen in front of a cargo ship swept near the Roxas Boulevard at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Manila September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents take shelter at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fishing boat passes the Super Shuttle Ferry 7 which capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

HONG KONG Strong winds and heavy rain hit Hong Kong on Tuesday as a typhoon headed to the south of the financial hub, disrupting business and closing the stock market for at least part of the morning.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised the No. 8 signal, on a scale of 1 to 10, on Monday and said it expected to lower it between 10 am (0200 GMT) and noon as Typhoon Kalmaegi moves away from the city and heads for the Chinese island of Hainan.

Schools, businesses and non-essential government services will stay closed while storm the signal 8 remains hoisted.

Flights in and out of Hong Kong were delayed, affecting thousands of passengers, with the impact expected to last well into Tuesday morning.

At 8 a.m., Typhoon Kalmaegi was centred about 400 kilometres southwest of Hong Kong and was forecast to move west-northwest at about 30 kph (19 mph).

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Nick Macfie)