HONG KONG, Sept 16 Hong Kong was hit with strong
winds and heavy rain on Tuesday after the No. 8 storm signal was
hoisted and expected to disrupt business across the financial
hub, with the stock market likely to stay closed for at least
part of the morning.
The Observatory, which raised the No. 8 signal late on
Monday, said it expected it to stay in force "for some time"
this morning even though Kalmegi is moving away from the city.
There will be no trading in the morning if the typhoon
signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. local (0100 GMT), with
trading suspended for the whole day if storm signal 8 is still
up at noon.
Schools, businesses and non-essential government services
will also close while storm the signal 8 remains.
Flights in and out of Hong Kong Airport were delayed,
affecting thousands of passengers, with the impact expected to
last well into Tuesday morning.
Typhoon Kalmaegi brought gusts of up to 125km/h (78 mph) in
the past hour as it swept past on its way towards China's
Guangdong province and Hainan Island after it plunged northern
parts of the Philippines into darkness and inundated farmland.
At 6 a.m., Typhoon Kalmaegi was centred about 380 kilometres
(236 miles) southwest of Hong Kong and was forecast to move
west-northwest at about 30 kilometres per hour (19 miles per
hour) towards the Chinese resort island of Hainan.
