HONG KONG, July 24 A severe typhoon hit Hong
Kong on Tuesday, disrupting business across the financial hub,
with offices and the stock market to remain closed for at least
part of the morning after the city raised its highest typhoon
warning overnight.
Typhoon Vicente battered Hong Kong with gale-force winds and
torrential rain, grounding flights and shutting port operations.
Authorities hoisted the No. 10 tropical cyclone signal for
several hours overnight, making this one of the strongest
typhoons to hit the city in the past decade.
Financial markets, schools, businesses and non-essential
government services close when a No. 8 signal or above is
hoisted, posing a disruption to business in the capitalist hub
and former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
By 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), the typhoon was veering away from the
city and weakening, although the No. 8 signal is expected to
remain in force until at least 10 a.m. (0200 GMT), the Hong Kong
Observatory said, which would force a closure of the stock
market for the morning.
The market will be closed for the day if the No. 8 signal
remains in place until noon (0400 GMT).
Separately, China's National Meteorological Center issued an
orange alert for Typhoon Vicente, the second highest warning
level in China's four-tier typhoon warning system, the official
Xinhua news agency reported.
Strengthening gale-force winds overturned trees, churned up
huge waves in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour and sent debris
flying, injuring some 30 people as Vicente slammed into the city
and the western reaches of China's Guangdong province.
Fifteen flights were cancelled and more than 200 delayed
late on Monday, aviation authorities said, although Hong Kong's
main carrier Cathay Pacific said it planned to resume
some flights. Affected airlines are expected to have to clear a
sizeable backlog of stranded passengers.
The Hong Kong Observatory raised the No. 10 signal early on
Tuesday as typhoon Vicente swept much closer to Hong Kong than
initially thought, making this the first time the highest
typhoon signal had been raised since 1999.
More than 30,000 Chinese fishing boats were alerted to
return to harbour, with 10,560 fishermen taking shelter ashore
in Guangdong, Chinese state media reported. Storm surges and sea
wave warnings were heightened, with winds of up to 100 kph (60
mph) expected.
