(Adds details of vote and fresh quotes)
By James Pomfret
HONG KONG, Sept 29 A leading law professor was
barred from taking up a senior post at one of Hong Kong's top
universities on Tuesday in what some said was a blow to academic
freedom as Beijing tries to tighten its grip a year after
student-led protests rocked the city.
For more than a century, HKU, one of Asia's top
universities, has served as a bastion of liberal education in
the city that returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997,
producing many of its top politicians, bureaucrats and lawyers.
Hong Kong's constitution guarantees the financial enclave a
high degree of autonomy denied in mainland China by its
Communist leaders, including academic freedom, broad individual
rights and an independent judiciary.
But on Tuesday, the university's governing council, stacked
with supporters of the Beijing-backed Hong Kong government,
thwarted the appointment of former HKU law school dean Johannes
Chan as a university pro-vice-chancellor.
He had been recommended for the post last year by a
university search committee headed by HKU's president after a
global recruiting drive.
Liberals see Chan's blocked appointment as part of a broad
move to limit academic freedom at an institution whose students
and academics played a big role in 79 days of protests last year
that saw thousands take to the streets demanding full democracy.
"It's obvious that the decision was a political one," said
Ip Kin-yuen, a lawmaker and head of an HKU alumni association
that recently saw 7,800 of its members voice support for Chan.
"Academic freedom will no longer exist after this."
Some students held a candlelight vigil in support of Chan
while the student union said they'd consider further protests.
Chan is one of Hong Kong's most distinguished legal scholars
and a prominent human rights advocate.
Beijing's representative Liaison Office in Hong Kong did not
respond to requests for comment from Reuters, nor did the office
of Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying.
Two sources in contact with the Liaison Office said its
representatives had expressed frustration that Hong Kong
universities could not be controlled.
"DEEP APPREHENSION'
A senior Western academic at the university who declined to
be identified said the campaign against Chan had created a
"climate of deep apprehension for all, and a climate of fear for
those who are outspoken or politically involved".
"They have moved far faster than I thought they ever would
to interfere with that," the academic said.
Beijing has not publicly stated its opposition to Chan's
appointment, but Beijing-controlled media have published more
than 300 articles since November targeting him.
Many stress his unsuitability for the job given his public
support for last year's protests.
A government think-tank has also been lobbying council
members to vote against Chan, according to local media.
While Hong Kong universities are much more free than those
in mainland China, the HKU's president, Peter Mathieson, told
Reuters before the vote that he believed pressure on him and
others who back Chan's appointment was being "orchestrated".
He said his personal emails had been hacked and some had
been published in pro-Beijing media. He added that he could not
rule out the possibility Beijing was behind the episode.
"Universities regard themselves as paragons of free speech
and freedom of expression and a place where different views can
be celebrated and used to the advantage of society," said
Mathieson. "I think my job and the job of our colleagues is to
do our damnedest to see those principles protected."
(Additional reporting by Greg Torode, Jessica Macy Yu and Ever
Tang in Hong Kong; Editing by Mark Heinrich)