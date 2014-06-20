(Updates vote count, adds quote)
By Emily Chung and Nikki Sun
HONG KONG, June 20 More than 200,000 people
voted for full democracy in Hong Kong within the first few hours
of an unofficial online referendum on Friday in a civil campaign
that has sparked warnings from China's Communist Party leaders.
Social tensions have steadily risen in the former British
colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 - with
pro-democracy activists threatening to blockade part of the
city's financial district if China doesn't allow opposition
candidates to run in a 2017 election.
While Beijing says Hong Kong can go ahead with a city-wide
vote in 2017 for the city's top leader, the most far-reaching
experiment in democracy in China since the Communist takeover in
1949, senior Chinese officials have ruled out allowing the
public to nominate candidates.
Instead, Beijing insists a small committee of largely
pro-Beijing loyalists choose who gets on the ballot, which would
effectively render the ability to vote meaningless.
Even with the 'PopVote' website functioning only
intermittently after a cyber-attack earlier in the week, more
than 200,000 ballots were cast in the first five hours of
voting, said the Public Opinion Programme at the University of
Hong Kong, which is handling the vote. Most of the votes were
cast through a smartphone app.
"We hope the government can understand through this
referendum how strong public demand is, and take this into
consideration when making a decision," said Benny Tai, associate
professor of law at the University of Hong Kong and one of the
organisers of the vote.
The referendum offers alternative proposals for reform going
into the upcoming 2017 election, so that it would conform to
international democratic standards.
Voters are required to give their identification number to
prevent cheating.
OFFICIAL CRITICISM
A spokesman for the Hong Kong government said the civil
referendum had "no legal effect" and there was no provision
under Hong Kong laws for such a vote.
The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office under the Chinese
central government's State Council said in a statement the
election method was not in line with the universal suffrage
method determined by the Basic Law and National People's
Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament.
Around 200 supporters marched peacefully in the rain to Hong
Kong government headquarters, singing, waving banners and urging
more people to participate in the symbolic call for full
democracy at a critical juncture for the city.
Government and police sources have warned of the risk of
other radical groups joining or 'hijacking' the so-called Occupy
Central movement, with police on Friday bolstering security
around the legislature after a small band of demonstrators tried
ramming their way into the building last week.
Pro-Beijing newspapers, Chinese officials and Hong Kong
business tycoons have strongly criticised the Occupy Central
campaign, which plans mass protests in the Central business
district this summer, saying it will harm Hong Kong.
Activists say it is a peaceful movement demanding a 'genuine
choice' for Hong Kong's 5 million eligible voters.
Tai stressed his movement hadn't yet decided on an exact
date to launch the street protests, though the results of the
vote would have a strong bearing.
Banks in Central have been holding emergency drills and
contingency planning for possible disruptions to operations.
Hong Kong returned to China with wide-ranging autonomy under
the formula of "one country, two systems" - along with an
undated promise of full democracy, an issue never broached by
the British until the dying days of 150 years of colonial rule.
The referendum is seen as an important test for
pro-democracy activists who are increasingly embittered by
perceptions of China's increased control over the city that was
promised broad-ranging freedoms upon its return to Chinese rule.
Last week, Beijing released a white paper reasserting
Beijing's total control over Hong Kong in what many saw as a
veiled warning.
The online vote will be open until June 29.
(Additional reporting by Adam Rose, Clare Baldwin and James
Zhang; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)