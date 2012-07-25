HONG KONG, July 25 Hong Kong's de facto central
bank said on Thursday that it will expand the scope of yuan
conversion services in the city by allowing non-residents to
convert unlimited daily amounts of yuan from next month.
The 20,000 yuan daily conversion limit for residents would
remain in place, the HKMA said.
The Hong Kong Association of Banks and the regulatory
authorities have held discussions on increasing yuan daily
conversion quotas since the beginning of this year.
China's move to allow a more generous yuan conversion quota
in Hong Kong, the world's largest offshore yuan centre, signals
that Beijing is accelerating efforts to open up its tightly
controlled capital account and move towards full convertibility
of the yuan.
In recent weeks it has sanctioned the opening of a special
economic zone in southern China's Shenzhen and removed barriers
to free up cross-border yuan flows.
