By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Nov 18 A government body called on
Hong Kong's regulators on Monday to step up reforms to maintain
the city's competitive edge as a premier offshore yuan hub and a
global financial center.
The Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) set out
various areas to promote the city's role in the growing offshore
yuan business as it faces stiff competition from other cities in
a document titled, "Proposals to advance the development of Hong
Kong as an offshore renminbi centre."
While Hong Kong has been at the forefront of the expanding
offshore yuan business since mid-2009, the rapid rise of global
cities such as London and Singapore along with the homegrown
challenges of Shanghai and Qianhai next door, have raised
concerns over the city's competitiveness in the long term.
Indeed, the renminbi in Hong Kong as a proportion of total
renminbi in the offshore market declined to around 65 percent by
September 2013 from a peak of nearly 90 percent in December
2011, indicating the sharp growth of yuan business in other
cities.
"The report recognises that Hong Kong is facing challenges
arising from evolving global macroeconomic forces and emerging
local threats, and that Hong Kong's leading position as an
international financial centre is not entirely secure unless we
work relentlessly to advance our competitiveness," Laura Cha,
chairman of the Financial Services Development Council, said.
The release of the report assumes significance as it comes
after China's authorities unveiled ambitious plans to reform the
economy and set it on a path of sustainable growth
Despite the rise of other offshore cities, Hong Kong remains
China's top offshore yuan hub by far. Offshore renminbi
deposits, including certificate of deposits, have reached
approximately 1 trillion yuan ($164.14 billion), while the
outstanding balance of renminbi bonds issued offshore has
exceeded 450 billion yuan.
REDEFINING ROLES
But Hong Kong's first mover advantage no longer gives it a
comfortable lead, especially with the rising challenge of
Chinese cities eyeing a piece of the international yuan
business.
With Shanghai earmarked to become an international financial
centre by 2020 and the recently established free trade zone, it
indicates that some of the market liberalisation measures may be
tested on the mainland than in Hong Kong, a marked change from
the past. For a related story, see
It also suggests Beijing is willing to let Hong Kong develop
its own policies to sustain its first-mover advantage as it
prepares to help its own cities capture a share of the offshore
yuan business.
"There is a big part in the decision of the third plenum
talking about the Shanghai free trade zone, while only a
sentence on Hong Kong, which shows that the central government
is willing to let Hong Kong develop freely and make the most of
its own advantages," said Raymond Yeung, an analyst at ANZ in
Hong Kong.
To ensure Hong Kong's first mover advantage, some of the
recommended measures include relaxing remittance restrictions on
Hong Kong residents for yuan trade, allowing onshore companies
to lend yuan to their offshore counterparts and attracting more
companies from emerging economies of Brazil and India to issue
bonds in Hong Kong's offshore yuan bond market.
Set up in January 2013, the FSDC is a high-level,
cross-sectoral advisory body to promote the development of Hong
Kong's financial services industry.
