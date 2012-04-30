BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
HONG KONG, April 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 554.3 billion yuan ($87.84 billion) in March, down 2.1 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 21.2 percent in March on a month-on-month basis to 227.3 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: ______2012_______ _______2011_______ Hong Kong Deposits: Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Yuan (or Rmb bln) 554.3 566.2 576.0 588.5 627.3 618.5 pct change m/m -2.1 -1.7 -2.1 -6.2 1.4 -0.6 pct of total deposits 8.9 9.0 9.3 9.5 10.3 10.1 Total (HK$ bln) 7,669 7,736 7,674 7,591 7,528 7,466 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): ______2012_______ _______2011_______ Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct (bln yuan) 227.3 187.5 156.4 239.0 185.0 161.5 pct change m/m 21.2 19.9 -34.6 29.2 14.5 -15.3 (1 Yuan = HK$1.229) ($1 = 6.3102 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.