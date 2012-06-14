(Adds details)
By Victoria Bi
HONG KONG, June 14 Hong Kong is set to announce
measures to boost liquidity in the offshore yuan market, two
sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on
Thursday, after renminbi deposits at the city's banks fell for
five months in a row.
The measures will include increasing the daily yuan
conversion quota for Hong Kong residents from 20,000 yuan
($3,100) and raising their daily transfer quota to mainland
Chinese banks from the current level of 80,000 yuan, the sources
said.
Traders said the moves are likely to be incremental at best
as corporate deposits are the key driver for offshore yuan
business and not retail funds.
But they would underscore Hong Kong's commitment to
Beijing's plan to use the financial centre as a test bed for its
growing efforts to internationalise the yuan.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it would hold a media
briefing at 0830 GMT on new measures to enhance yuan liquidity,
but a spokesperson said it was not related to residents' daily
transfer quota to mainland banks.
Retail investors and companies have been drawn to the yuan
and yuan-related investment products in recent years
on expectations the Beijing would continue to let its currency
appreciate against the U.S. dollar.
But retail interest has waned in recent months as the yuan
weakened to near six-month lows.
At end-April, yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks were around
552 billion yuan ($87 billion), compared to a peak of 627
billion yuan in November, government data showed.
For a chart on Hong Kong yuan deposits, see link.reuters.com/nud68s
Institutional investors' interest has not shown similar
signs of flagging. Yuan-denominated bond sales have kept growing
at a robust pace.
After suffering a decline in the closing months of 2011,
average monthly issuance of so-called "dim sum" bonds so far
this month is a healthy 11.3 billion yuan compared to 8.5
billion yuan in the last quarter of 2011, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
The Chinese currency's weakness in the offshore yuan market
has lagged a fall in the non-deliverable forwards space because
of a spreading cash squeeze in Hong Kong.
Among the reasons cited for the decline in yuan deposits in
recent months are an increased pace of fund flows back into the
mainland because of easier cross-border flows and the launch of
various investment schemes such as RQFII.
The explosive growth in CNH funds was led by a landmark
agreement between the HKMA and the People's Bank of China in
July 2010.
Prior to that scheme, Hong Kong residents could convert
their savings into 20,000 yuan daily. Between 2004 and early
2009, the share of yuan deposits in the Hong Kong banking system
stagnated well below the 1 percentage point mark.
($1 = 6.3691 Chinese yuan)
(Writing By Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)