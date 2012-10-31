HONG KONG, Oct 31Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 545.7 billion yuan ($87.44 billion) in September, down 1.2 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 5.9 percent in September on a month-on-month basis to 239.3 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Yuan (or Rmb bln) 545.7 552.3 563.2 557.7 553.9 552.4 pct change m/m -1.2 -1.9 +1.0 +0.7 +0.3 -0.4 pct of total deposits 8.5 8.7 8.9 8.8 8.9 8.7 Total (HK$ bln) 7,940 7,841 7,765 7,706 7,602 7,747 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr (bln yuan) 239.3 254.2 223.4 241.4 223.4 177.1 pct change m/m -5.9 +13.8 -7.5 +8.1 +26.1 -22.1 ($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)