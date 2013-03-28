March 28 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 651.7 billion yuan
($104.9 billion) in February, up 4.4 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.
Cross-border trade settled in yuan declined 17.4 percent in
February to 221.7 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
The following are yuan deposit data:
Hong Kong Deposits: Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 651.7 624.0 603.0 571.0 554.8 545.7
pct change m/m +4.4 +3.5 +5.6 +2.9 +1.7 -1.2
pct of total deposits 9.7 9.1 9.1 8.7 8.5 8.5
Total (HK$ bln) 8,436 8,535 8,297 8,154 8,089 7,940
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
(bln yuan) 221.7 268.5 264.1 243.0 195.4 239.3
pct change m/m -17.4 +1.7 +8.7 +24.4 -18.3 -5.9
($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Sunil
Nair)