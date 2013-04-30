April 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 668.1 billion yuan ($108.37 billion) in March, up 2.5 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 53.7 percent in March to 340.8 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Yuan (or Rmb bln) 668.1 651.7 624.0 603.0 571.0 554.8 pct change m/m +2.5 +4.4 +3.5 +5.6 +2.9 +1.7 pct of total deposits 10.1 9.7 9.1 9.1 8.7 8.5 Total (HK$ bln) 8,353 8,436 8,535 8,297 8,154 8,089 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct (bln yuan) 340.8 221.7 268.5 264.1 243.0 195.4 pct change m/m +53.7 -17.4 +1.7 +8.7 +24.4 -18.3 ($1 = 6.1650 Chinese yuan) (1 Yuan = HK$1.259) (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)