June 28 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 698.5 billion yuan ($113.60 billion) in May, up 3.1 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 15.5 percent in May to 318.1 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Yuan (or Rmb bln) 698.5 677.2 668.1 651.7 624.0 603.0 pct change m/m +3.1 +1.4 +2.5 +4.4 +3.5 +5.6 pct of total deposits 10.3 10.1 10.1 9.7 9.1 9.1 Total (HK$ bln) 8,577 8,475 8,353 8,436 8,535 8,297 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec (bln yuan) 318.1 275.4 340.8 221.7 268.5 264.1 pct change m/m +15.5 -19.2 +53.7 -17.4 +1.7 +8.7 ($1 = 6.1490 Chinese yuan) (1 Yuan = HK$1.2637) (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Sunil Nair)