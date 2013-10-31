Oct 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 730 billion yuan
($119.8 billion) in September, up 2.9 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.
Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 9 percent in
September to 331.7 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
The following are yuan deposit data:
Hong Kong Deposits: Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 730.0 709.5 695.0 698.0 698.5 677.2
pct change m/m 2.9 2.1 -0.4 -0.1 +3.1 +1.4
pct of total deposits 10.4 10.4 10.2 10.4 10.3 10.1
Total (HK$ bln) 8,906 8,652 8,607 8,481 8,577 8,475
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr
(bln yuan) 331.7 304.2 285.4 270.8 318.1 275.4
pct change m/m +9.0 +6.6 +5.4 -14.9 +15.5 -19.2
(1 Yuan = HK$1.272)
($1 = 6.0938 yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)