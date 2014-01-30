Jan 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 860.5 billion yuan
($142.11 billion) in December, up 4.0 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.
Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 6.9 percent in
December to 469.6 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
The following are yuan deposit data:
Hong Kong Deposits: Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 860.5 827.0 781.6 730.0 709.5 695.0
pct change m/m 4.0 5.8 7.1 2.9 2.1 -0.4
pct of total deposits 12.0 11.7 11.1 10.4 10.4 10.2
Total (HK$ bln) 9,178 9,065 8,973 8,906 8,652 8,607
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul
(bln yuan) 469.6 439.4 315.3 331.7 304.2 285.4
pct change m/m 6.9 39.4 -4.9 +9.0 +6.6 +5.4
($1 = 6.0553 Chinese yuan)
