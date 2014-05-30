May 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 959.9 billion yuan
($153.83 billion) in April, up 1.6 percent from a month earlier,
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 23.4 percent in
April to 461.5 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
The following are yuan deposit data:
Hong Kong Deposits: Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 959.9 944.9 920.3 893.4 860.5 827.0
pct change m/m 1.6 2.7 3.0 3.8 4.0 5.8
pct of total deposits 12.7 12.8 12.3 12.3 12.0 11.7
Total (HK$ bln) 9,392 9,189 9,330 9,184 9,178 9,065
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
(bln yuan) 461.5 602.4 394.1 492.3 469.6 439.4
pct change m/m -23.4 52.9 -19.9 4.8 6.9 39.4
($1 = 6.2399 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil
Nair)