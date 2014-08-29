BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 936.8 billion yuan ($152.50 billion) in July, up 1.2 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 4.6 percent in July to 507.6 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Yuan (or Rmb bln) 936.8 925.9 955.8 959.9 944.9 920.3 pct change m/m 1.2 -3.1 -0.4 1.6 2.7 3.0 pct of total deposits 12.0 12.1 12.5 12.7 12.8 12.3 Total (HK$ bln) 9,848 9,612 9,522 9,392 9,189 9,330 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb (bln yuan) 507.6 531.8 444.0 461.5 602.4 394.1 pct change m/m -4.6 19.8 -3.8 -23.4 52.9 -19.9 ($1=6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year