HONG KONG, Nov 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased slightly to 618.5 billion yuan ($96.98 billion) in October, down 0.6 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan dropped 15.3 percent in October on a month-on-month basis to 161.5 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Oct Sep Aug July June May Yuan (or Rmb bln) 618.5 622.2 609.0 572.2 553.6 548.8 pct change m/m -0.6 2.2 6.4 3.4 0.9 7.5 pct of total deposits 10.1 10.4 10.1 9.5 9.3 9.0 Total (HK$ bln) 7,466 7,324 7,344 7,382 7,234 7,302 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Oct Sep Aug July June May (bln yuan) 161.5 190.6 185.8 149.0 205.1 153.4 pct change m/m -15.3 2.6 24.7 -27.4 33.7 14.3 (1 Yuan = HK$1.221) ($1 = 6.3778 yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)