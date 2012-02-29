HONG KONG, Feb 29 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 576 billion yuan ($91.44 billion) in January, down 2.1 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 34.6 percent in January on a month-on-month basis to 156.4 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: 2012 ______________2011______________ Hong Kong Deposits: Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Yuan (or Rmb bln) 576.0 588.5 627.3 618.5 622.2 609.0 pct change m/m -2.1 -6.2 1.4 -0.6 2.2 6.4 pct of total deposits 9.3 9.5 10.3 10.1 10.4 10.1 Total (HK$ bln) 7,674 7,591 7,528 7,466 7,324 7,344 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): 2012 _______________2011_____________ Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug (bln yuan) 156.4 239.0 185.0 161.5 190.6 185.8 pct change m/m -34.6 29.2 14.5 -15.3 2.6 24.7 The statement did not give a reason for the decline in trade settlements, but the HKMA said it was largely a result of the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in January this year. It said the fall in yuan deposits was due to an increase in certificates of deposit issued by banks and issuances of yuan-denominated dim-sum bonds. (1 Yuan = HK$1.232) ($1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)