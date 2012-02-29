HONG KONG, Feb 29 Yuan deposits in Hong
Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to
576 billion yuan ($91.44 billion) in January, down 2.1 percent
from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on
Wednesday.
Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 34.6 percent in
January on a month-on-month basis to 156.4 billion yuan.
The following are yuan deposit data:
2012 ______________2011______________
Hong Kong Deposits: Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 576.0 588.5 627.3 618.5 622.2 609.0
pct change m/m -2.1 -6.2 1.4 -0.6 2.2 6.4
pct of total deposits 9.3 9.5 10.3 10.1 10.4 10.1
Total (HK$ bln) 7,674 7,591 7,528 7,466 7,324 7,344
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
2012 _______________2011_____________
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug
(bln yuan) 156.4 239.0 185.0 161.5 190.6 185.8
pct change m/m -34.6 29.2 14.5 -15.3 2.6 24.7
The statement did not give a reason for the decline in trade
settlements, but the HKMA said it was largely a result of the
Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in January this year. It said
the fall in yuan deposits was due to an increase in certificates
of deposit issued by banks and issuances of yuan-denominated
dim-sum bonds.
(1 Yuan = HK$1.232)
($1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)