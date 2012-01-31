(Recasts with context, analyst comments) HONG KONG, Jan 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong fell 6.2 percent in December from a month earlier, its biggest monthly decrease in more than two years, official data showed on Tuesday, as more deposits were diverted to mainland China. Yuan (RMB) deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, slipped to 588.5 billion yuan ($92.96 billion) in December, as cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 29.2 percent month-on-month in December to 239 billion yuan, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said. Some analysts said more yuan deposits in the nascent offshore yuan market were being diverted to mainland China in the form of foreign direct investment and for trade settlement, causing the December drop. Investors' expectation of a slowdown in the yuan's appreciation against the dollar has also been cited as a factor behind the fall. "This suggests that there might have been good reasons for the lower CNH (offshore yuan) pool, namely more two-way RMB trade flows," Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole said. "RMB might have gone back to mainland China via other channels such as inward foreign direct investment as well," Cheung said. Yuan deposits in Hong Kong are unlikely to repeat their high growth last year and liquidity in the offshore yuan should remain relatively tight, strengthening the yuan's exchange rate against the dollar in the offshore market, Cheung added. The Hong Kong offshore yuan market has undergone rapid expansion since its establishment in 2010, and analysts say the growth should continue over the long term as Beijing is keen to internationalise its currency. China is seeking to promote the use of the yuan overseas as part of a longer-term plan to make it an international reserve currency along with the U.S. dollar, and has said it supports the growth of the yuan market in Hong Kong. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July Yuan (or Rmb bln) 588.5 627.3 618.5 622.2 609.0 572.2 pct change m/m -6.2 1.4 -0.6 2.2 6.4 3.4 pct of total deposits 9.5 10.3 10.1 10.4 10.1 9.5 Total (HK$ bln) 7,591 7,528 7,466 7,324 7,344 7,382 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July (bln yuan) 239.0 185.0 161.5 190.6 185.8 149.0 pct change m/m 29.2 14.5 -15.3 2.6 24.7 -27.4 (1 Yuan = HK$1.229) ($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)