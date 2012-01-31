(Recasts with context, analyst comments)
HONG KONG, Jan 31 Yuan deposits in Hong
Kong fell 6.2 percent in December from a month earlier, its
biggest monthly decrease in more than two years, official data
showed on Tuesday, as more deposits were diverted to mainland
China.
Yuan (RMB) deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the
Chinese currency, slipped to 588.5 billion yuan ($92.96 billion)
in December, as cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 29.2
percent month-on-month in December to 239 billion yuan, the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority said.
Some analysts said more yuan deposits in the nascent
offshore yuan market were being diverted to mainland China in
the form of foreign direct investment and for trade settlement,
causing the December drop.
Investors' expectation of a slowdown in the yuan's
appreciation against the dollar has also been cited as a factor
behind the fall.
"This suggests that there might have been good reasons for
the lower CNH (offshore yuan) pool, namely more two-way RMB
trade flows," Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit
Agricole said.
"RMB might have gone back to mainland China via other
channels such as inward foreign direct investment as well,"
Cheung said.
Yuan deposits in Hong Kong are unlikely to repeat their high
growth last year and liquidity in the offshore yuan should
remain relatively tight, strengthening the yuan's exchange rate
against the dollar in the offshore market, Cheung added.
The Hong Kong offshore yuan market has undergone rapid
expansion since its establishment in 2010, and analysts say the
growth should continue over the long term as Beijing is keen to
internationalise its currency.
China is seeking to promote the use of the yuan overseas as
part of a longer-term plan to make it an international reserve
currency along with the U.S. dollar, and has said it supports
the growth of the yuan market in Hong Kong.
The following are yuan deposit data:
Hong Kong Deposits: Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 588.5 627.3 618.5 622.2 609.0 572.2
pct change m/m -6.2 1.4 -0.6 2.2 6.4 3.4
pct of total deposits 9.5 10.3 10.1 10.4 10.1 9.5
Total (HK$ bln) 7,591 7,528 7,466 7,324 7,344 7,382
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July
(bln yuan) 239.0 185.0 161.5 190.6 185.8 149.0
pct change m/m 29.2 14.5 -15.3 2.6 24.7 -27.4
(1 Yuan = HK$1.229)
($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Writing by
Charlie Zhu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)