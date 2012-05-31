HONG KONG, May 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an
offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 552.4 billion
yuan ($86.89 billion) in April, down 0.4 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.
Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 22.1 percent in
April on a month-on-month basis to 177.1 billion yuan.
The following are yuan deposit data:
__________2012__________ ____2011____
Hong Kong Deposits: Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 552.4 554.3 566.2 576.0 588.5 627.3
pct change m/m -0.4 -2.1 -1.7 -2.1 -6.2 1.4
pct of total deposits 8.7 8.9 9.0 9.3 9.5 10.3
Total (HK$ bln) 7,747 7,669 7,736 7,674 7,591 7,528
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
__________2012__________ ____2011____
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
(bln yuan) 177.1 227.3 187.5 156.4 239.0 185.0
pct change m/m -22.1 21.2 19.9 -34.6 29.2 14.5
(1 Yuan = HK$1.219)
($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan)
