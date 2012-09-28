MOVES-Wells Fargo names new co-heads for securities division
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.
HONG KONG, Sept 28 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 552.3 billion yuan ($87.63 billion) in August, down 1.9 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 13.8 percent in August on a month-on-month basis to 254.2 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Yuan (or Rmb bln) 552.3 563.2 557.7 553.9 552.4 554.3 pct change m/m -1.9 +1.0 +0.7 +0.3 -0.4 -2.1 pct of total deposits 8.7 8.9 8.8 8.9 8.7 8.9 Total (HK$ bln) 7,841 7,765 7,706 7,602 7,747 7,669 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar (bln yuan) 254.2 223.4 241.4 223.4 177.1 227.3 pct change m/m +13.8 -7.5 +8.1 +26.1 -22.1 21.2 (1 Yuan = HK$1.234) ($1 = 6.3025 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by XXX)
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.
CAIRO, June 5 Some Egyptian banks halted dealings with Qatari banks on Monday after Cairo's announcement that it had cut diplomatic relations with Qatar for supporting terrorism, though Egypt's central bank urged banks to continue dealing in Qatari riyals.