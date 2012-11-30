HONG KONG, Nov 30Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an
offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 554.8
billion yuan ($89.08 billion) in October, up 1.7 percent from a
month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 18.3 percent in
October to 195.4 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
The following are yuan deposit data:
Hong Kong Deposits: Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 554.8 545.7 552.3 563.2 557.7 553.9
pct change m/m +1.7 -1.2 -1.9 +1.0 +0.7 +0.3
pct of total deposits 8.5 8.5 8.7 8.9 8.8 8.9
Total (HK$ bln) 8,089 7,940 7,841 7,765 7,706 7,602
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May
(bln yuan) 195.4 239.3 254.2 223.4 241.4 223.4
pct change m/m -18.3 -5.9 +13.8 -7.5 +8.1 +26.1
($1 = 6.2281 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)