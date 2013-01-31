BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
Jan 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 603 billion yuan ($96.9 billion) in December, up 5.6 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 8.7 percent in December to 264.1 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Yuan (or Rmb bln) 603.0 571.0 554.8 545.7 552.3 563.2 pct change m/m +5.6 +2.9 +1.7 -1.2 -1.9 +1.0 pct of total deposits 9.1 8.7 8.5 8.5 8.7 8.9 Total (HK$ bln) 8,297 8,154 8,089 7,940 7,841 7,765 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul (bln yuan) 264.1 243.0 195.4 239.3 254.2 223.4 pct change m/m +8.7 +24.4 -18.3 -5.9 +13.8 -7.5 ($1 = 6.2204 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r