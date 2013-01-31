Jan 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 603 billion yuan ($96.9 billion) in December, up 5.6 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 8.7 percent in December to 264.1 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Yuan (or Rmb bln) 603.0 571.0 554.8 545.7 552.3 563.2 pct change m/m +5.6 +2.9 +1.7 -1.2 -1.9 +1.0 pct of total deposits 9.1 8.7 8.5 8.5 8.7 8.9 Total (HK$ bln) 8,297 8,154 8,089 7,940 7,841 7,765 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul (bln yuan) 264.1 243.0 195.4 239.3 254.2 223.4 pct change m/m +8.7 +24.4 -18.3 -5.9 +13.8 -7.5 ($1 = 6.2204 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)