Hong Kong stocks fall after U.S. attack on Syria; China ticks up
* Safe haven assets rise after Trump orders air attack on Syria
July 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 698 billion yuan ($113.8 billion) in June, down 0.1 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan decreased 14.9 percent in June to 270.8 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Yuan (or Rmb bln) 698.0 698.5 677.2 668.1 651.7 624.0 pct change m/m -0.1 +3.1 +1.4 +2.5 +4.4 +3.5 pct of total deposits 10.4 10.3 10.1 10.1 9.7 9.1 Total (HK$ bln) 8,481 8,577 8,475 8,353 8,436 8,535 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan (bln yuan) 270.8 318.1 275.4 340.8 221.7 268.5 pct change m/m -14.9 +15.5 -19.2 +53.7 -17.4 +1.7 ($1 = 6.1317 Chinese yuan) (1 Yuan = HK$1.2651) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anand Basu)
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 14.36 billion naira versus 9.74 billion naira year ago
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 7 The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.