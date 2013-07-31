July 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 698 billion yuan ($113.8 billion) in June, down 0.1 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan decreased 14.9 percent in June to 270.8 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Yuan (or Rmb bln) 698.0 698.5 677.2 668.1 651.7 624.0 pct change m/m -0.1 +3.1 +1.4 +2.5 +4.4 +3.5 pct of total deposits 10.4 10.3 10.1 10.1 9.7 9.1 Total (HK$ bln) 8,481 8,577 8,475 8,353 8,436 8,535 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan (bln yuan) 270.8 318.1 275.4 340.8 221.7 268.5 pct change m/m -14.9 +15.5 -19.2 +53.7 -17.4 +1.7 ($1 = 6.1317 Chinese yuan) (1 Yuan = HK$1.2651) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anand Basu)