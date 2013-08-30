Aug 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 695 billion yuan ($113.55 billion) in July, down 0.4 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 5.4 percent in July to 285.4 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Yuan (or Rmb bln) 695.0 698.0 698.5 677.2 668.1 651.7 pct change m/m -0.4 -0.1 +3.1 +1.4 +2.5 +4.4 pct of total deposits 10.2 10.4 10.3 10.1 10.1 9.7 Total (HK$ bln) 8,607 8,481 8,577 8,475 8,353 8,436 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb (bln yuan) 285.4 270.8 318.1 275.4 340.8 221.7 pct change m/m +5.4 -14.9 +15.5 -19.2 +53.7 -17.4 (1 Yuan = HK$1.267) ($1 = 6.1205 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)