BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
Sept 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 709.5 billion yuan ($115.93 billion) in August, up 2.1 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 6.6 percent in August to 304.2 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Yuan (or Rmb bln) 709.5 695.0 698.0 698.5 677.2 668.1 pct change m/m 2.1 -0.4 -0.1 +3.1 +1.4 +2.5 pct of total deposits 10.4 10.2 10.4 10.3 10.1 10.1 Total (HK$ bln) 8,652 8,607 8,481 8,577 8,475 8,353 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar (bln yuan) 304.2 285.4 270.8 318.1 275.4 340.8 pct change m/m +6.6 +5.4 -14.9 +15.5 -19.2 +53.7 (1 Yuan = HK$1.267) ($1 = 6.1202 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anand Basu)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .