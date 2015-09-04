HONG KONG, Sept 4 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) said on Friday financial institutions that
participate in yuan business will only need to sign a bilateral
agreement to obtain yuan funds instead of a tripartite one from
Nov. 23.
The move to streamline the process came after the People's
Bank of China surprised the market by weakening its currency by
nearly 2 percent last month, which sent both onshore and
offshore yuan markets into a tailspin.
Overnight lending cost in the offshore yuan market surged to
more than 20 percent last week due to tight liquidity.
The HKMA said financial instituions would only need to sign
a bilateral agreement with it to borrow yuan funds under the
liquidity facility, instead of signing a tripartite agreement
with the HKMA and the yuan clearing bank.
The regulator will collect interest payment directly from
financial institutions instead of going through the yuan
clearing bank, and interest payment will be settled on a daily
basis instead of every month under the new arrangement, it said
in a statement.
The HKMA launched a 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion)
intra-day yuan liquidity facility ahead of the stock connect
scheme bewteen Shanghai and Hong Kong that was rolled out in
November, to meet increasing demand for the yuan.
The regulator injected yuan liquidity into banks amid
surging money market rates in the offshore yuan market last week
to ease the surging borrowing cost, sources have told Reuters.
($1 = 6.3549 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)