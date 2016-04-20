HONG KONG, April 20 The Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Limited plans to introduce additional
Renminbi currency futures contracts by June to provide more
instruments to hedge foreign exchange risk.
These new contracts will include euro-yuan, yen-yuan,
Australian dollar-yuan which will be settled in the yuan, and
yuan-US dollar futures that will be settled in the U.S. dollar,
the bourse said in a statement.
"Cash-settled yuan currency futures are part of our plan to
expand our product portfolio across asset classes," said Romnesh
Lamba, the stock exchange's co-head of market development.
"These new products help extend and deepen our value
proposition as the yuan is used more widely around the world."
Trading hours for these futures are 9:00 am to 4:15 pm, with
after hours trading from 5:00 pm to 11:45 pm.
Investors' need to hedge currency risk has increased
significantly, especially after a depreciation of the yuan last
August caught many market participants off guard.
The existing US dollar-yuan futures, which is settled in
yuan, had record high open interest of 32,009 contracts on Feb.
5, and average daily volume in the first quarter was 3,128
contracts, more than triple the same period last year.
The Chinese currency has lost more than 4 percent against
the dollar in the past year and the market consensus is that it
will continue to weaken this year.
Median forecasts from a Reuters poll of 65 strategists
expect the yuan to ease to 6.58 per dollar by end-June and 6.70
by end-March in 2017, about 3 percent weaker from 6.47 earlier
this month.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)