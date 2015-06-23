HONG KONG, June 23 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) will extend the operating hours of the intraday
repo under the Renminbi Liquidity Facility from July 20, in line
with the extension of operating hours of its yuan settlement
system.
Under the new arrangement, the RMB intraday repo will be
available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. of the next calendar day,
compared with the existing operating hours from 8:30 a.m. to
11:30 p.m., the HKMA said on Tuesday in a statement.
Any intraday repo not repaid before the end of the next
calendar day at 5:00 a.m. will be automatically converted into
an overnight repo, which should be repaid before 2:00 p.m. on
the next operating day.
The city's de facto central bank established a 10 billion
yuan ($1.61 billion) intraday repurchase facility in November
and assigned seven banks to work as primary liquidity providers
to ensure a stable offshore yuan rate.
($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anand Basu)