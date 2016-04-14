BEIJING, April 14 Hong Kong Airlines Ltd, a
subsidiary of aviation and leasing conglomerate HNA Group, said
on Thursday it has hired a senior ex-Chinese aviation regulator
to run its overall business and operations.
Wang Liya, a former director of the operations management
centre of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) was
appointed executive vice-president of the regional Hong
Kong-based carrier, the firm said in a statement.
Wang, who spent 14 years at China's aviation regulatory
agency, resigned in November having spent four years as chief of
CAAC's air traffic management bureau. CAAC confirmed on Thursday
that Wang resigned last year for what it said were personal
reasons.
Wang could not be reached immediately through CAAC for
comment.
