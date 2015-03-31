Airbus looks to upgrades to counter Boeing's new mid-market jet
* Airbus weighs response if Boeing launches new mid-market model
SINGAPORE, March 31 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) denied on Tuesday a media report that it is in talks to buy a stake in Hong Kong Airlines International Holdings Ltd.
"We are not in talks to buy any stake in Hong Kong Airlines," said a spokesman at Singapore's flag carrier.
The Wall Street Journal newspaper cited sources as saying that SIA is in talks to buy a minority stake in the Hong Kong-based short-haul carrier as part of an effort to tap into China's booming travel market.
There was no immediate response to an email sent to Hong Kong Airlines outside office hours.
The WSJ report said negotiations between SIA and Hong Kong Airlines are still at a preliminary stage and the size of the investment has not been finalised.
Hong Kong Airlines has delayed its initial public offering to the second half of 2015, Reuters reported this month. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by David Clarke)
* Airbus weighs response if Boeing launches new mid-market model
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday.