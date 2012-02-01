(Adds details)

HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong unveiled a budget on Wednesday aimed at appeasing disgruntled lower-income groups with the announcement of a personal income tax rebate of up to 75 percent for the 2011/2012 fiscal year.

In his last annual budget speech to the legislature on Wednesday, Financial Secretary John Tsang said the government would increase land supply and waive property rates for fiscal 2012/2013.

He said Hong Kong's economy was expected to expand 1-3 percent in 2012 after growing 5 percent in 2011. Hong Kong's economy grew 3 percent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2011.

"Economic growth slowed from 5.3 per cent in the second quarter to 4.3 per cent in the third quarter and further to 3 per cent in the fourth," he said.

The government said it was not optimistic about the outlook for Hong Kong's exports in the first half of this year, and forecast inflation at 4 percent and headline inflation at 3.5 percent in 2012.

Following are other highlights from Tsang's address.

MAJOR ECONOMIC DATA AND MEASURES

-- Fourth-quarter 2011 GDP up 3 percent, year on year.

-- Inflation forecast at 4 percent in 2012, headline inflation at 3.5 percent.

-- GDP up 5 percent in 2011, GDP forecast to expand 1-3 percent in 2012.

-- Says to introduce measures worth nearly HK$80 billion in this year's Budget to better prepare people for difficult times ahead.

-- Government to take measures to support small to medium-sized companies.

-- To provide corporate income tax rebate of 75 percent for 2011/12, with ceiling of HK$12,000.

-- To waive property rates for 2012/13.

-- To provide personal rebate income tax rebate of up to 75 percent for 2011/12, with ceiling at HK$12,000.

-- To raise the basic allowance and single-parent allowance from HK$108,000 to HK$120,000, to increase the married person's allowance from HK$216,000 to HK$240,000.

-- To increase personal tax allowances.

-- To increase land supply to ensure supply is not affected by economic cycles or fluctuations of the property market.

-- In this financial year, the number of residential sites sold and to be sold by the government, including those in the land sale programme for the fourth quarter already announced, amounts to 27, providing about 7,900 flats in total.

-- To provide land for construction of 30,000 private residential units in 2012/13.

BACKGROUND

-- Hong Kong's leader said in November that economic growth could shrink to as little as 2 percent in 2012 from 5 percent forecast for 2011. A Reuters poll of 23 analysts conducted in January forecast economic growth at 3 percent in 2012.

-- The Hong Kong dollar has been pegged at HK$7.80 to the U.S. dollar since 1983, providing the government with little flexibility to control monetary policy to cool growth and ease gains in asset prices. This has prompted calls for the local currency to be de-pegged, which the government has so far resisted.

-- The government aims to moderate property prices by boosting land supply and through cooling measures that have just begun to ameliorate massive price increases since 2009. The gains have been fuelled in part by cheap mortgages, huge capital inflows and a flood of mainland Chinese investors. Hong Kong property prices, now among the world's most expensive, have eased about 4 percent since mid-2011, while property deals in 2011 fell 33 percent.

-- In a city that suffers one of the highest income gaps in the developed world, Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang's approach has been to offer concessions to a population facing stagnant wages and sky-high property prices, although some say short-term relief is not a cure-all. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)