April 1 Hong Kong's de facto central bank said
on Tuesday that it is investigating a number of banks as part
of the global probe into alleged manipulation of foreign
exchange markets, as investigations into the $5.3
trillion-a-day-market escalate.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in a statement
to Reuters that it is requiring several banks to conduct
independent reviews of their foreign exchange operations and
send them the results.
"The reviews are in progress," an HKMA spokeswoman said in
the statement. "The HKMA is also liaising with relevant overseas
bank supervisors on the matter."
Regulators around the world are looking closely at traders'
behaviour on a number of key benchmarks, spanning interest
rates, foreign exchange and commodities markets.
On Monday, Swiss and British regulators both stepped up
their investigations into whether traders colluded to manipulate
currency rates.
