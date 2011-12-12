(Corrects name to York House in paragraph six, removes reference to retail space in paragraph seven)

By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG Dec 12 Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd, the biggest landlord in Hong Kong's Central district, said on Monday that it would spend HK$560 million ($72 million) to knock down commercial building The Forum to build a seven-floor office tower in its place.

Raymond Chow, executive director of commercial property, said Hongkong Land had yet to see any weakening of rents in its portfolio of 4.4 million square feet of office space in Central, the heart of Hong Kong's finance industry.

Chow also said the vacancy rate for the company's office space, at 2.2 percent at the end of October, from 2.5 percent in June, had not increased since then.

"We haven't seen any softening in rents or increase in our vacancy rates," Chow said at an event to unveil the new building.

That flies in the face of reports from brokers, who say Central is bearing the brunt of a drop in rents as investment banks and large multinationals cut headcounts. Savills Plc last week forecast a 5 percent drop in Central Grade A office rents in the fourth quarter, although that would still leave them up 8 percent for the year. The brokerage predicted a 10 percent drop in Central rents next year.

The redevelopment of The Forum, which currently houses restaurants and shops, will mark Hongkong Land's first new office building in Central since 2006, when it unveiled York House.

Hongkong Land will start work this month to demolish The Forum, with the new building due for completion at the end of 2013. It will have five floors of office space, with a total of 48,491 square feet - an increase of 15 percent over the current building.

Government restrictions on gross floor area precluded building a bigger tower, Chow said.

Office space yields better rents than retail property in Hong Kong. Colliers reported that Hong Kong had the most expensive office rentals in the world at $213.70 per square foot per year as of the end of June.

Chow agreed with a forecast that international investors should likely steer clear of investments in Hong Kong property next year.. He said office space appeared to by fully priced. Central Grade A office values rose 21 percent this year, Savills said, after climbing 31 percent in 2010.

"There's no capital upside," Chow said.

Hongkong Land shares were down 1.1 percent on Monday afternoon, bucking a 0.4 percent rise in the FTSE Straits Times index. ($1 = 7.7812 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan)