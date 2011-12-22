HONG KONG Dec 22 Hongkong Land said on Thursday it had bought a 52-hectare site in the western Chinese city of Chongqing for 3.9 billion yuan ($615 million).

The site is next to the company's existing Yorkville development, land it bought in 2010. The new land is in the district of Zhaomushan, near a new special economic zone laid out by Beijing.

Hongkong Land will use the new site for a luxury residential development, with around 1 million square meters of real estate.

Hongkong Land already has two joint venture projects in Chongqing, the economic hub of southwestern China, on a tributary of the Yangtze river.

($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)