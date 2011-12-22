HONG KONG Dec 22 Hongkong Land
said on Thursday it had bought a 52-hectare site in the western
Chinese city of Chongqing for 3.9 billion yuan ($615 million).
The site is next to the company's existing Yorkville
development, land it bought in 2010. The new land is in the
district of Zhaomushan, near a new special economic zone laid
out by Beijing.
Hongkong Land will use the new site for a luxury residential
development, with around 1 million square meters of real estate.
Hongkong Land already has two joint venture projects in
Chongqing, the economic hub of southwestern China, on a
tributary of the Yangtze river.
($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)