HONG KONG Nov 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Germany-based chemicals giant BASF SE will set up the global headquarters of its dispersions and pigments division in Hong Kong. The division head and about 50 positions at the company's German headquarters and in Basel, Switzerland, will be moved to the city.

-- Leading mainland developers have spent far less on land purchases during the property downturn, with the ratio of land acquisition expenses to property revenue down to 21 percent, about a third of the level in 2009, according to Centaline Property Agency.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Three or four Russian mining companies are expected to float shares in Hong Kong in the second and third quarters of 2012, said Yuri Soloviev, chairman of the investment arm of Russia's top bank VTB Capital.

WEN WEI PO

-- Hong Kong's renminbi deposits are expected to increase by more than 60 percent from the current 620 billion yuan ($97.69 billion) to more than 1 trillion yuan in the coming year, said Acting Chief Executive Stephen Lam.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Information technology services provider Digital China Holdings Ltd said net profit totalled 665 million yuan for the first six months ended Sept. 30, up 24 percent from a year earlier.

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.347 yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)