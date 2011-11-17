HONG KONG Nov 17 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Nan Fung Development will invest HK$2 billion ($257
million) in a 539-room hotel, its first diversification into the
Hong Kong hospitality arena, with operation expected to start by
the end of next year, said Managing Director Donald Choi.
-- Guangzhou's municipal government has called off the
auctions of seven out of eight development sites as the market
cools, its third such land withdrawal within a month. No reasons
were given for the move.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- MSCI's semi-annual review of MSCI Equity Indices,
effective Nov. 30, saw the removal of Chinese sportswear brand
Li Ning Co Ltd from the MSCI China Index and the
removal of Esprit Holdings Ltd from the MSCI Hong Kong
Index.
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd and Hutchison
Whampoa Ltd jointly acquired a residential and
commercial site in Foshan city, Guangdong, for 896 million yuan
($141.2 million), according to a stock exchange announcement.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's
second-biggest publicly traded brokerage which plans to raise up
to $2 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, will have
its listing hearing on Nov. 22, market sources said.
-- China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
said its subsidiary has won three construction projects in
mainland China worth a total of 10.43 billion yuan.
($1 = 7.782 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.346 yuan)
