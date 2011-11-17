HONG KONG Nov 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Nan Fung Development will invest HK$2 billion ($257 million) in a 539-room hotel, its first diversification into the Hong Kong hospitality arena, with operation expected to start by the end of next year, said Managing Director Donald Choi.

-- Guangzhou's municipal government has called off the auctions of seven out of eight development sites as the market cools, its third such land withdrawal within a month. No reasons were given for the move.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- MSCI's semi-annual review of MSCI Equity Indices, effective Nov. 30, saw the removal of Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd from the MSCI China Index and the removal of Esprit Holdings Ltd from the MSCI Hong Kong Index.

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd and Hutchison Whampoa Ltd jointly acquired a residential and commercial site in Foshan city, Guangdong, for 896 million yuan ($141.2 million), according to a stock exchange announcement.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's second-biggest publicly traded brokerage which plans to raise up to $2 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, will have its listing hearing on Nov. 22, market sources said.

-- China Railway Construction Corp Ltd said its subsidiary has won three construction projects in mainland China worth a total of 10.43 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.782 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.346 yuan)