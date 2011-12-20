HONG KONG Dec 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Luxury home rentals in Hong Kong could fall between 5 percent and 20 percent as cuts in housing allowances are expected to deepen as the global economy worsens, said Landscope Reality managing director Koh Keng-shing.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- BOC (Hong Kong)(Holdings) will invest HK$7.7 million ($989,200) to upgrade customer bank cards and more than 550 ATMs in the city, said Deputy Chief Executive Jason Yeung. The bank plans to upgrade all its ATMs by the end of the third quarter in 2012.

THE STANDARD

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties' primary Shanghai project, ifc mall, which opened in April 2010, recorded a total sales turnover of HK$5 billion ($642.35 million) last year and it plans to open up the second phase during the third quarter of 2012, adding another 100,000 sq ft of mall space, said the developer's leasing general manager Maureen Fung.

APPLE DAILY

-- Chinese developer Powerlong Real Estate Holdings said sales revenue in the first 11 months totalled 5.22 billion yuan ($823.63 million), up 19.7 percent from a year earlier.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Slimming centre operator Perfect Shape (PRC) Holdings Ltd , which expects to be listed on Dec. 23, said it will not proceed with its global offering due to a change in market conditions and excessive market volatility.

