HONG KONG Jan 4 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's Chief Executive Donald Tsang said in a
commercial radio interview on Tuesday that his government will
not lower the tax rate on corporate profits, despite a
double-digit rise in tax revenue last year.
-- A residential and commercial site in Tseung Kwan O, New
Territories, is open for bidding until Jan. 6, and surveyors
estimate it will sell for up to HK$1.85 billion ($238.15
million) in the tender. The site can yield 488,180 square feet
of gross floor space.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- New World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng
Yu-tung raised his stake in Silver Base Group Holdings
, an operator of alcoholic beverages in the mainland,
on Dec. 29, buying an additional 1.62 million shares for about
HK$10.175 million, according to an exchange disclosure.
THE STANDARD
-- Internationalising the yuan is like raising a child, and
Hong Kong is its nursery, the chief executive of the city's
stock exchange Charles Li said on his blog. The local bourse
will be proactive in promoting the development of yuan interest
rate, exchange rate and derivative products, he added.
-- Dalian-based developer Kai Shi China Holdings, which aims
to raise up to HK$180 million by selling 150 million shares on
the local bourse, said it plans to use 80 percent of the
proceeds from its initial public offering to replenish the
firm's land bank this year.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd Chairman Li Ka-shing
bought an additional 330,000 shares of the company at an average
of HK$92.423 each for about HK30.5 million on Dec. 29, the
company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
($1 = 7.7681 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)