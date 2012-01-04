HONG KONG Jan 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's Chief Executive Donald Tsang said in a commercial radio interview on Tuesday that his government will not lower the tax rate on corporate profits, despite a double-digit rise in tax revenue last year.

-- A residential and commercial site in Tseung Kwan O, New Territories, is open for bidding until Jan. 6, and surveyors estimate it will sell for up to HK$1.85 billion ($238.15 million) in the tender. The site can yield 488,180 square feet of gross floor space.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- New World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu-tung raised his stake in Silver Base Group Holdings , an operator of alcoholic beverages in the mainland, on Dec. 29, buying an additional 1.62 million shares for about HK$10.175 million, according to an exchange disclosure.

THE STANDARD

-- Internationalising the yuan is like raising a child, and Hong Kong is its nursery, the chief executive of the city's stock exchange Charles Li said on his blog. The local bourse will be proactive in promoting the development of yuan interest rate, exchange rate and derivative products, he added.

-- Dalian-based developer Kai Shi China Holdings, which aims to raise up to HK$180 million by selling 150 million shares on the local bourse, said it plans to use 80 percent of the proceeds from its initial public offering to replenish the firm's land bank this year.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd Chairman Li Ka-shing bought an additional 330,000 shares of the company at an average of HK$92.423 each for about HK30.5 million on Dec. 29, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 7.7681 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)