SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Euro zone and United States focused toymakers warned that sales could fall 30 percent this year, a scenario that could batter the toy making industry even more than during the global financial crisis.

-- Some property developers are turning to show business in a bid to offset shrinking margins due to government tightening measures in the mainland property sector, with Evergrande Real Estate planning to produce 10 films and television serials with investment of more than 100 million yuan ($15.84 million) in a single project. Other developers Shimao and Dalian Wanda are also eyeing the silver screen and are opening cinemas in China.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Beijing municipal government said it will maintain a tight rein on the property market aiming to bring prices down to reasonable levels.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said its TV sales revenue rose 27 percent year on year in December and overall TV sales volume grew 13 percent to 1.32 million TV sets during the period.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd said it had entered into a Trust Fund Agreement with Zhong Rong Trust, in which the company would contribute 2 billion yuan ($316.73 million) to invest in a specific trust scheme set up by Zhong Rong Trust for a term of three years for integrating coal mines within Dalate Qi in Erdos City.

