HONG KONG Jan 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- International Finance Corp (IFC), the for-profit lending arm of the World Bank, aims to sell more dim sum bonds in Hong Kong this year as it seeks to boost lending in local currencies, said IFC deputy treasurer and head of funding John Borthwick.

-- The latest figures on the mainland's property sector, released by the National Bureau of Statistics, suggest that government austerity measures are having an increasing impact, with only two out of 70 cities recording price gains for newly built homes in December, the weakest performance of any month last year.

-- Allied Cement Holdings Ltd, which had its debut on the main board of Hong Kong's stock exchange on Wednesday, faces slowing demand growth for its product because of an economic slowdown and a credit squeeze on the mainland, said managing director Ng Qinghai.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd , China's largest integrated chemicals company, forecast net profit for 2011 to fall 50-70 percent from a year earlier.

WEN WEI PO

-- Shui On Land Ltd's contract sales in 2011 totalled 10.7 billion yuan ($1.70 billion), better than its target of 10 billion yuan, said Chief Executive Freddy Lee.

-- PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd said direct premium income for 2011 totalled 173.4 billion yuan, up 12.6 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

($1 = 6.3120 Chinese yuan)