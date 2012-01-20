HONG KONG Jan 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- HSBC employees in Hong Kong are planning a "sick-leave protest" on Jan. 26 after a rumour made the rounds that the bank will sack up to 1,000 people after the Lunar New Year holiday.

-- Samho Dream, a supertanker under arrest in Hong Kong since October for non-payment of a bank loan, has been sold at auction for $29 million. The shipbroker confirmed it acted as agent for the new owner, which it declined to name.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Industrial & Commercial Bank of China's investment banking arm, ICBC International, may lay off more than 20 percent of staff in a short period of time, according to market sources.

WEN WEI PO

-- Hong Kong property brokerage Midland Holdings forecasts housing prices in the mainland may fall by 10 percent in the first half of this year, said Executive Director Cheung Kam Shing.

-- Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd said it has acquired children's apparel and toys businesses in China from Roly Group in September last year for about $41 million.

