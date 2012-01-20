HONG KONG Jan 20 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- HSBC employees in Hong Kong are
planning a "sick-leave protest" on Jan. 26 after a rumour made
the rounds that the bank will sack up to 1,000 people after the
Lunar New Year holiday.
-- Samho Dream, a supertanker under arrest in Hong Kong
since October for non-payment of a bank loan, has been sold at
auction for $29 million. The shipbroker confirmed it acted as
agent for the new owner, which it declined to name.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Industrial & Commercial Bank of China's
investment banking arm, ICBC International,
may lay off more than 20 percent of staff in a short period of
time, according to market sources.
WEN WEI PO
-- Hong Kong property brokerage Midland Holdings
forecasts housing prices in the mainland may fall by 10 percent
in the first half of this year, said Executive Director Cheung
Kam Shing.
-- Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd said it
has acquired children's apparel and toys businesses in China
from Roly Group in September last year for about $41 million.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................