HONG KONG, March 20 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Alipay, China's biggest provider of online-payment
services, said it plans to invest 500 million yuan ($79
million)over the next three years to upgrade its
cash-on-delivery infrastructure across the mainland.
-- InterContinental Hotels, the world's largest hotel
operator, plans to open more than 160 new hotels under the brand
Hualuxe Hotels and Resorts and will expand it to overseas
gateway cities over the next 15 to 20 years, according to
Richard Solomons, chief executive of InterContinental Hotels.
-- The Hong Kong and China Gas Co will not raise
its basic gas tariff this year in order to ease the financial
burden on domestic town gas customers, said chairman Lee
Shau-kee.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp said ENN would postpone the
despatch of a shareholders' circular related to an offer to
China Gas Holdings to no later than April 30.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd said
net profit totalled 824 million yuan, up 57.8 percent from a
year earlier. The company's capital expenditure for this year is
up to 600 million yuan, which will be mainly used for the
development of its current plants, said Chief Financial Officer
Choi Yiau Chong.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
aims to sell 550,000 vehicles this year,
said Chairman Wei Jianjun.
($1 = 6.3233 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Richard Pullin)