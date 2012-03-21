HONG KONG, March 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Gas Holdings, which is resisting an unsolicited HK$16.7 billion ($2.15 billion) takeover bid from rival ENN Energy and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , has criticised the consortium for extending its offer, saying it was trying to buy time for further talks, according to China Gas's president Eric Leung.

-- Bank of China said it had launched a high-profile yuan trading unit in Shanghai, and would use the unit to boost trading in bond, gold and money market products.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong-listed Beijing Capital Land Ltd said net profit totalled 955 million yuan ($151 million), up 4 percent from a year earlier. The company raised its sales target for 2012 by 9 percent to 12 billion yuan.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong is preparing to launch its fourth-generation mobile network in the city within the first half of this year, said Chief executive Peter Wong.

APPLE DAILY

-- Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd has acquired four residential sites and one commercial site in China's Hainan province for a total of 270 million yuan.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank plans to increase loans this year by 25 billion yuan to 30 billion yuan as monetary policies are relaxed, said Sui Jun, the bank's deputy president.

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.3241 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7631 Hong Kong dollars)